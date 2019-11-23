Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schellhaas Funeral Home Franklin Park
1600 Stone Mansion Dr.
Franklin Park, PA 15143
(724) 934-3000
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Franklin Park
1600 Stone Mansion Dr.
Franklin Park, PA 15143
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
Resources
More Obituaries for RAYMOND RUSNIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND F. RUSNIC

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RAYMOND F. RUSNIC Obituary
RUSNIC RAYMOND F.

Age 94, of Greentree formerly of Mt. Washington, on Friday, November 22, 2019. Beloved husband for 66 years of the late Catherine M. (Whiteside) Rusnic; father of James (Pauline) Rusnic, Ralph (late Elaine) Rusnic, Regis (Pamela) Rusnic, Catherine (Jeff) Dziki, Joseph (Michele) Rusnic; beloved "Pap" of James Rusnic, Rebecca (Peter) Lazor, Regis Rusnic, Jason (Ashley) Rusnic, Matthew Rusnic, Scott Rusnic, Katie Dziki, Jenna Dziki, Alexander Rusnic, and Christa Rusnic; "Pappy Ray" of Elizabeth, Catherine, Graysen, Nash, Wyatt, Landon, and Vivian; brother of the late Charles Rusnic and Robert Rusnic; also survived by nieces, nephews, and their families. Family will welcome friends on Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS AND SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (Franklin Park), 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Ray served in the Army Air Corp during WWII. He then worked for the City of Pittsburgh for 45 years as an Assistant Supervisor of Lands and Building. You would also see Ray at the home Steelers, Pirates, or Penguins games where he ushered for over 65 years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , 2835 E Carson St. Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RAYMOND's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schellhaas Funeral Home Franklin Park
Download Now