Age 94, of Greentree formerly of Mt. Washington, on Friday, November 22, 2019. Beloved husband for 66 years of the late Catherine M. (Whiteside) Rusnic; father of James (Pauline) Rusnic, Ralph (late Elaine) Rusnic, Regis (Pamela) Rusnic, Catherine (Jeff) Dziki, Joseph (Michele) Rusnic; beloved "Pap" of James Rusnic, Rebecca (Peter) Lazor, Regis Rusnic, Jason (Ashley) Rusnic, Matthew Rusnic, Scott Rusnic, Katie Dziki, Jenna Dziki, Alexander Rusnic, and Christa Rusnic; "Pappy Ray" of Elizabeth, Catherine, Graysen, Nash, Wyatt, Landon, and Vivian; brother of the late Charles Rusnic and Robert Rusnic; also survived by nieces, nephews, and their families. Family will welcome friends on Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS AND SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (Franklin Park), 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Ray served in the Army Air Corp during WWII. He then worked for the City of Pittsburgh for 45 years as an Assistant Supervisor of Lands and Building. You would also see Ray at the home Steelers, Pirates, or Penguins games where he ushered for over 65 years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , 2835 E Carson St. Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 23, 2019