RAYMOND F. SCULLY

RAYMOND F. SCULLY Obituary
SCULLY RAYMOND F.

Raymond F. Scully, age 98, of Shaler Twp. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Husband of the late Ruth J. (Schubert) Scully; loving father of Pamela Scully Polono and the late Raymond Vance Scully and Lisa Rae Scully. Also survived by grandson, Stanley J. (Valerie Nelson) Polono; and three great-grandchildren, Trevor James, Sophia Lynn and Willow May. No Visitation. The service and interment were held privately. Arr. by BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020
