SCULLY RAYMOND F.
Raymond F. Scully, age 98, of Shaler Twp. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Husband of the late Ruth J. (Schubert) Scully; loving father of Pamela Scully Polono and the late Raymond Vance Scully and Lisa Rae Scully. Also survived by grandson, Stanley J. (Valerie Nelson) Polono; and three great-grandchildren, Trevor James, Sophia Lynn and Willow May. No Visitation. The service and interment were held privately. Arr. by BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020