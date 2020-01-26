|
|
WOLF RAYMOND F.
Age 91, of Glassport, died peacefully, surrounded by family on January 22, 2020. Ray was born on December 10, 1928 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Hilda (Moritz) Wolf; his brothers, Anthony and Leonard Wolf; and sister, Dorothy (Wolf) Meehan. Ray is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Resvosky) Wolf; son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Kathleen Wolf; daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Alfred Zangrilli. Beloved Pappy to Meghan and Jaime Wolf and Annika and Mario Zangrilli. Ray and Kathleen were married in 1960, and happily celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary last November. Ray was a source of quiet strength throughout his life and in the lives of his family. Ray graduated from Glassport High School in 1946. He was drafted in 1953, before serving in the United States Army for two years during the Korean War. Upon returning from Korea, Ray was hired at a local painting company and met Ray Delo. Together, they formed Delo and Wolf, a revered painting company that worked with the best of Pittsburgh decorators and clientele. Ray worked tirelessly for the company's success, retiring after 68 years. Ray's son and daughter inherited his creative eye and abilities. They continue his legacy to this day. After surviving two heart attacks, Ray dedicated over 8,000 hours volunteering in the Jefferson Hospital Emergency Room, where he is still fondly remembered. Ray served in the Glassport Lions Club throughout his life. Ray spent the remainder of his life enjoying the things he loved most: his wife, his basement wood shop, his photography, his Klondike's, and his family. A private funeral service was held on January 24, 2020. Burial with Military Honors will be held at the Round Hill Cemetery in Elizabeth Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at 800-478-5833 and the Gary Sinise Foundation at 888-708-7757, both causes close to his heart. Arrangements are by the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 6028 Smithfield Street, Boston, Elizabeth Township. (412) 751-5000 Drew J. Gilbert, Director. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020