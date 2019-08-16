|
|
GLABICKI RAYMOND FRANCIS
Age 47, of Fox Chapel, passed peacefully after a courageous lifelong battle with cancer on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Devoted and loving father of Ashley; son of Rose Crisafio and the late Charles R. Glabicki; brother of Christine, David (Jessica), and Michael (Cara) Glabicki; former spouse and dear friend of Amy; uncle of Quinn, Mitchell, Roman, Izabella, Owen, Elizabeth, Emily, Colin, Isabelle, Nicholas, and Patrick. Family and friends will gather to celebrate Raymond's life on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. Service will begin promptly at 1:15 p.m. at Kingfly Spirits, 2613 Smallman St., Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Family request casual dress. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions be made to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh (Oncology Division) https://www.givetochildrens.org/donatechp3 Arrangements were entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, Robinson Twp.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019