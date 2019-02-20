SCANNELL RAYMOND FRANCIS

Of Pittsburgh, PA, and later of Richmond, VA, passed away quietly on February 18, 2019, after a long illness. Ray's 90-plus years began on August 28, 1928, in Avalon, PA, where he was born to Mary and James J. Scannell. He lived in Avalon and Bellevue, PA, (outside of Pittsburgh) throughout his formative years and graduated from North Catholic High School in 1946. He then attended and graduated from Duquesne University (1950) in the ROTC program and then Pittsburgh Law School (1953), where he was the Editor of the Law Review, a member of the Order of the Coif and recipient of the Owen's Award. He then accepted commission to the U.S. Army. Upon his assignment to Eielson AFB in Fairbanks, Alaska, he proposed to and then married Mildred "Midge" Cecilia Scannell on March 20, 1954. Following their brief honeymoon, the young couple then began what would be 64 plus years of marriage, raising four children and later nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. They were always and will be forever a couple united by purpose and by undying love and devotion. Following Ray's Army discharge at the rank of Captain, Ray was awarded a clerkship to Pennsylvania Supreme Court. He served for two years under Chief Justice Charles Alvin Jones. After concluding his clerkship, Ray then began a career as a corporate attorney, that continued for over 60 years and ending only with his death. After an early tenure as a staff attorney at the Pennsylvania Railroad, he moved to Westinghouse Electric Corporation, where for almost 20 years Ray served Westinghouse in a variety of roles and increasing responsibilities, including supporting its nuclear and international business units. He was ultimately promoted to Associate General Counsel responsible for litigation. One major Westinghouse litigation under Ray's watch was an antitrust case against global uranium providers alleging an international cartel. The 'Uranium Litigation' was a multi-billion, multi-national series of lawsuits and today remains a case study for law students on complex commercial litigations. As part of the Uranium Litigation, Ray retained McGuire, Woods, Battle and Boothe as outside counsel. Following settlement, Ray joined McGuire Woods and served as an active partner for over 20 years. Upon retiring from McGuire Woods, he then supported Rockwood Service Corporation as counsel and special advisor until his passing. Ray was notable for his love for his family, his passion for his craft and for being a responsible citizen and member of his community. Together with Midge, they supported the successful relocation of scores of Cambodian refugees to the Richmond area. They were also unfailing supporters of the Special Olympics Programs of Henrico County. His presence on the sidelines will be missed by all. He is survived by Midge, his partner of 64 plus years; and by his four children, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; daughter, Amy Glasscock and her husband, Gary of Plymouth, MN; granddaughter, Julie and her husband, Jeff Rogers; and great-grandchildren, Genevieve, Felicity, Malcolm and Annabel' granddaughter, Allison Glasscock; granddaughter, Amanda and her husband, David Vichy; and great-grandson, Vincent; son, Raymond F. Scannell Jr. of Richmond, VA; son, Peter Scannell of Houston, Texas and his wife, Jean; and grandchildren, Owen, Colleen and Katie; son, Timothy Scannell and his wife, Kimberlee, of Fellsmere, FL; and grandchildren, Nicole, TJ and Ian. Of Ray's three siblings, his is predeceased by his brother, James Scannell; and by his sister, Marion Heyl. He is survived by his sister, Eleanor Hayes of Pittsburgh, PA. There will be a wake celebrating Ray's life 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, February 21, at BLILEY'S-CENTRAL, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, VA 23230, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Friday, February 22, at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Road, Richmond, VA 23226. A reception to immediately follow. The family asked that, in lieu of flowers, contributions in Ray's honor be made to Virginia Special Olympics Area 31, P.O. Box 28554, Henrico, VA 23228.