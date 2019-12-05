|
CAPORALI, SR. RAYMOND G.
Raymond G. Caporali, Sr., 76, of South Park, formerly of Carnegie, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2019. Beloved and loving husband of 54 years to Evelyn (Naughton); father to Debbie (Joe) Kubiak, Michelle (Mike) Clemens and Ray Caporali, Jr; loving pappap to Michael, Amber and Ashley Kubiak, Nicholas and Sarah Clemens, and Tiffany Caporali; brother of Pete (Darlene) Caporali; son of the late Amedeo and Theresa (Celli); brother-in-law to Faith Lee Saber, Ellen (Rich) McGuire, Lauralee Webster, George Naughton, Mary Jean (Doug) Fleming and Grace Naughton, plus uncle to many nieces and nephews. Ray served in the Navy for three years and was a policeman for the Allegheny County Police Department for twenty-nine years. Ray's pride and joy was his family, and he was especially proud of his grandchildren. With his quirky sense of humor and "gift of gab," Ray endeared himself to many. Despite a number of health setbacks, Ray never got discouraged or quit fighting, and he bounced back time and again. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the wonderful doctors, nurses and aides who provided excellent care for him at St. Clair Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Saddle Up" in care of Sandy Smith, 103 Pat Mews Drive, Wilmerding, PA 15148, and will be used to purchase or sponsor a horse for the Allegheny County Police Department's Mounted Patrol Unit, of which Ray was the officer in charge until his retirement in 1996. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8 p.m. and Friday, December 6, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Saint Germaine Parish, 7003 Baptist Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019