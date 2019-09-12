Home

Anthony J. Sanvito Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1316 4th Ave.
Coraopolis, PA 15108
(412) 264-3050
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
RAYMOND H. ANTONELLI Obituary
ANTONELLI RAYMOND H.

Of Neville Island, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the age of 87. He was the son of the late Hugo and Mary (DeAngelis) Antonelli. Ray was the beloved husband of Dorothy Antonelli; loving father of Raymond (Jody) Antonelli, Jr., Lynne Antonelli, and Richard Antonelli; stepfather of Chip McCarthy, Tracey Taylor, and Timothy McCarthy; proud grandfather of Sarah, Raymond, Randy, Erin, Morgan, Reese, Mia, Edward, and Jocelyn; great-grandfather of Audrey, Hayden, Patrick, and Madeleine; brother of Gloria Turkas and Adrienne Kutchmark. Ray served with the United States Army as a Corporal during the Korean War. He was a Registered Professional Engineer and founded the NIRA Consulting Engineers, Inc. in Coraopolis on May 1, 1975. Ray retired in 2013 after a successful and fulfilling career with his company. Ray was also a member of the PMAA. Ray was a caring family man of great wisdom and strength who was deeply loved by his family and friends. Friends received Thursday 1-7 p.m. in SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, 1316 4th Ave., Coraopolis. A Funeral Service with military honors will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
