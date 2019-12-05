|
GOUPIL RAYMOND H. "DEUCE" "HENRY"
Age 74, of Gonic, NH, peacefully died in his sleep on Monday, December 2, 2019. Loving father of Melanie McManus, Valerie (Michael) Siple, and R.J. Goupil; also survived by five grandsons; brother of Louis Goupil. Family will receive friends from 10:00-10:30 a.m. on Friday in Most Holy Name Church, 1520 Claim St. - Troy Hill, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., Troy Hill. Please visit his online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019