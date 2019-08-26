|
HARRIS, JR. RAYMOND H. "PIERRE"
On Friday, August 24, 2019, Raymond H. "Pierre" Harris, Jr., 59, of Braddock, PA. Son of Raymond H., Sr. and Carol J. Harris; husband of Debbie Harris; father of Temeesha Payne, Damien and Dorian Harris; brother of Robert, Henrietta "Rita" and Paula Y. Harris; nephew of Eunice Golphin; loving companion of Marcy Pinnix. Also survived by six grandchildren, other family members and friends. Visitation only Wednesday 4 to 8 p.m. on August 28, 2019, at WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, (412) 271-3880. No service and interment private.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019