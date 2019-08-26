Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond H. "Pierre" Harris Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond H. "Pierre" Harris Jr. Obituary
HARRIS, JR. RAYMOND H. "PIERRE"

On Friday, August 24, 2019, Raymond H. "Pierre" Harris, Jr., 59, of Braddock, PA. Son of Raymond H., Sr. and Carol J. Harris; husband of Debbie Harris; father of Temeesha Payne, Damien and Dorian Harris; brother of Robert, Henrietta "Rita" and Paula Y. Harris; nephew of Eunice Golphin; loving companion of Marcy Pinnix. Also survived by six grandchildren, other family members and friends. Visitation only Wednesday 4 to 8 p.m. on August 28, 2019, at WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, (412) 271-3880. No service and interment private.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now