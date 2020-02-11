|
|
BERGMAN RAYMOND J.
Raymond J. Bergman, age 94, beloved father, grandfather, teacher, and coach passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. Ray was born on January 19, 1926, in Pittsburgh. He was the son of the late William and Rose (Buchert) Bergman. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Patricia (Day) Bergman; brothers Bill, Gerard, and Fr. Charles; and his daughter Marta Turnbull. He is survived by his children, Rick (Elisabeth) Bergman, Bobbe (Bill) Warrick and Betsy (Bruce) Branham. He is also survived by his sister, Rosemary Amurgis; his son-in-law Scott Turnbull; and his 12 loving grandchildren, Ryan and Samantha Bergman, Rachel (Luke) Warrick Sweeney, Jacob and Ben Warrick, Adam, Emily, Alex, and Andrew Branham, and Frank, Sonny, and Jackie Restelli. Ray's 94 years were well-lived. After graduation from North Catholic High School, he joined the army and served during WW II. Upon discharge, he enrolled in the University of Pittsburgh where earned a BA. He began a life-long teaching career at North Catholic where he also coached football. Eventually he earned his Master's degree at Duquesne University and continued to earn credits beyond his master's at Penn State University. Most of his career was spent at Quaker Valley Junior High where he taught English for many years before becoming the principal. He also coached football while there. Ray retired in 1986. In addition to teaching, Ray also was a football official for the Eastern Association of Intercollegiate Football Officials. Upon retirement, Ray and Pat traveled the world. Their trips included Antarctica, Australia, and the ruins of Machu Pichu. They devoted many hours in service to others through volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul and delivering for Meals-on-Wheels. Ray also served as the regional vice president of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame. A funeral mass will be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at St. Catherine of Sweden Parish in Wildwood. The family will greet friends prior to the service. The family requests memorial donations be made to . He will be laid to rest at Holy Savior Cemetery in Gibsonia. Arrangements have been entrusted to KING FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Raymond's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020