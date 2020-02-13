Home

POWERED BY

Services
King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
724-443-2500
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Catherine of Sweden Parish
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Sweden Parish
2554 Wildwood Road
Wildwood, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RAYMOND BERGMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND J. BERGMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RAYMOND J. BERGMAN Obituary
BERGMAN RAYMOND J.

Raymond J. Bergman, age 94, beloved father, grandfather, teacher, and coach passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. Ray was born on January 19, 1926, in Pittsburgh. He was the son of the late William and Rose (Buchert) Bergman. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Patricia (Day) Bergman; brothers Bill, Gerard, and Fr. Charles; and his daughter Marta Turnbull. He is survived by his children, Rick (Elisabeth) Bergman, Bobbe (Bill) Warrick and Betsy (Bruce) Branham; sister, Rosemary Amurgis; his son-in-law, Scott Turnbull and his twelve loving grandchildren, Ryan and Samantha Bergman, Rachel (Luke) Warrick Sweeney, Jacob and Ben Warrick, Adam, Emily, Alex, and Andrew Branham, and Frank, Sonny, and Jackie Restelli. A funeral mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at St. Catherine of Sweden Parish in Wildwood. The family will greet friends prior to the service. The family requests memorial donations be made to . He will be laid to rest at Holy Savior Cemetery in Gibsonia. Arrangements have been entrusted to KING FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC. Please visit


www.kingfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RAYMOND's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -