BERGMAN RAYMOND J.
Raymond J. Bergman, age 94, beloved father, grandfather, teacher, and coach passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. Ray was born on January 19, 1926, in Pittsburgh. He was the son of the late William and Rose (Buchert) Bergman. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Patricia (Day) Bergman; brothers Bill, Gerard, and Fr. Charles; and his daughter Marta Turnbull. He is survived by his children, Rick (Elisabeth) Bergman, Bobbe (Bill) Warrick and Betsy (Bruce) Branham; sister, Rosemary Amurgis; his son-in-law, Scott Turnbull and his twelve loving grandchildren, Ryan and Samantha Bergman, Rachel (Luke) Warrick Sweeney, Jacob and Ben Warrick, Adam, Emily, Alex, and Andrew Branham, and Frank, Sonny, and Jackie Restelli. A funeral mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at St. Catherine of Sweden Parish in Wildwood. The family will greet friends prior to the service. The family requests memorial donations be made to . He will be laid to rest at Holy Savior Cemetery in Gibsonia. Arrangements have been entrusted to KING FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC. Please visit
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020