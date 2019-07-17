|
|
BIRSIC RAYMOND J.
On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, age 89, of Millvale. Beloved husband of 21 years to Carol "Bauerle" Birsic; former spouse of the late Elsie Alxie Oslasky; stepfather of Donald, Ronald, Joseph (Paulette) Schwartz and the late Rozanne Lennartz; father of Sandra (Marv) Kellum, Cynthia Bialobok, Beverly and Raymond Birsic; also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother of Robert Birsic. No visitation, services private. Arrangements by HAHN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 17, 2019