Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Age 95, formerly of Point Breeze. On Monday, February 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Ann Brashear Daschbach; loving father of James A. Daschbach, Claire D. Seserko (Ed), Dr. Robert L. Daschbach (Donna), Patricia A. Daschbach, Mary Helen Smith (Brian), and the late Raymond J. Daschbach, Jr. and the late Thomas John Daschbach; brother of Mary Bailey. Also survived by four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Ray was a WWII Army Air Corps Vet and worked in the elevator industry for many years. He was a graduate of Carnegie Tech, Duquesne University and Central Catholic High School. No Visitation. A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Bede's Church, Point Breeze. Contributions may be made to Camp Nejeda Foundation, Box 156, Stillwater, NJ 07875.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
