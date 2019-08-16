|
HARMUTH, II RAYMOND J.
Age 60, of McDonald, South Fayette Twp., died Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in his home with his loving wife and family by his side. He was born June 7, 1959, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Raymond J. and Mary Jane Kahl Harmuth. Mr. Harmuth was the valedictorian of his class at South Fayette High School, graduated from University of Pittsburgh and Duquesne Law School and was a patent lawyer with Bayer Corp. He was a member and past chief of the Oak Ridge Vol. Fire Dept. and was editor of The Law Review. Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Tammy McCartney Harmuth; sons, Raymond J. Harmuth, III and Donald H. Harmuth, all of McDonald; sister, Deborah (Edward) Bicker of Oakdale and his twin sister, Ruth (James) O'Toole of McDonald, South Fayette Twp. Friends will be received Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale (724-693-2800). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Alphonsus R.C. Church, McDonald. Interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019