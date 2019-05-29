Home

RAYMOND J. KANIA

RAYMOND J. KANIA Obituary
KANIA RAYMOND J.

Beloved husband and best friend of his dear Rita, the love of his life. He was a mechanic for 45 years and worked on all cars from Rolls Royces to his favorite, the Saab. He taught himself woodworking and was a master in the hobby. Survived by Nicole Blackburn, and Christopher Gratz. He will be irreplaceable in the lives of his grandchildren: Nicholas, Emmalyn, Mia, and Jared. Sadly missed by David Blackburn and Elana Gratz. He is also survived by: Sandy, Joyce, Kathleen, and Raymond Kania and grandchildren. As per his wishes, there will be no viewing. Family and friends are welcome to attend the Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Neumann Church, Franklin Park on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. Everyone please meet at the church. In lieu of flowers, Ray requested donations be made to the St. Anthony School, 2000 Corporate Drive, Suite 580, Wexford, PA 15090. He will be buried in Allegheny County Memorial Park, Allison Park. Arrangements with the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019
