|
|
KROBER RAYMOND J.
Age 87, of Lawrenceville, on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Shirley L. (Rygielski) Krober; loving father of Karen Reiser and the late Sandra Foley; cherished grandfather of Bryan and Justin Reiser, Katie Foley-Denham and Michael Foley; devoted great-grandfather of Shauna, Dominic, McKenzie, Gavin, Jaycee and Eva; brother of Elfrida, the late Frank, Irene, Robert and William. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019