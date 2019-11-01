Home

RAYMOND J. PETRO Sr. Obituary
PETRO, SR. RAYMOND J.

Suddenly, on October 29, 2019, age 75. Son of the late John and Anna (Haburchak) Petro; beloved husband of 54 years of Shirley (Jugan) Petro; father of Maria (Richard) Sinclair, Pamela (Dennis) O' Hare, Raymond J. Petro, Jr., Lisa Wassil and Nicholas (Stacy) Petro; brother of Irene Bucci, Catherine Cornetta, Christine Cuniak, Bernard Petro and the late John and Edward Petro, Marianne Proffitt; grandfather of Jessica, Heather, Christopher, Lukas, Amanda, Erica, Lauren and Shannen; great-grandfather of Noah, Nickayla, Anthony and Alexis; also survived by many nieces and nephews.  Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.  A Funeral Liturgy will be Monday, 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Cathedral, Munhall. www.swgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019
