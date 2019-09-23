Home

King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
724-443-2500
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Kearns Spirituality Center, LaRoche University
9000 Babcock Blvd
RAYMOND J. SINAGRA

RAYMOND J. SINAGRA Obituary
SINAGRA RAYMOND J.

Age 56, of Hampton Township, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family following a year-long courageous battle with cancer. He was a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University with a degree in Architecture. Ray was a Principal at Civil and Environmental Consultants, Inc. He proudly served on the board of AIA-PA. Ray is survived by his wife, Michele, who never left his side; his sons, Nicholas (Courtney) and Luke, and daughter, Chloe. He is also survived by his mother, Josephine; his brother, George (Shelley); sister, Kathy (Bill); as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond. A Mass of Christian Burial will be in the Visitation Chapel at Kearns Spirituality Center, LaRoche University, 9000 Babcock Blvd. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Entombment private. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. www.myeloma.org/donate. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Raymond's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019
