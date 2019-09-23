|
SINAGRA RAYMOND J.
Age 56, of Hampton Township, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family following a year-long courageous battle with cancer. He was a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University with a degree in Architecture. Ray was a Principal at Civil and Environmental Consultants, Inc. He proudly served on the board of AIA-PA. Ray is survived by his wife, Michele, who never left his side; his sons, Nicholas (Courtney) and Luke, and daughter, Chloe. He is also survived by his mother, Josephine; his brother, George (Shelley); sister, Kathy (Bill); as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond. A Mass of Christian Burial will be in the Visitation Chapel at Kearns Spirituality Center, LaRoche University, 9000 Babcock Blvd. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Entombment private. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. www.myeloma.org/donate. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Raymond's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019