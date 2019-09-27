Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
More Obituaries for RAYMOND SNYDER
RAYMOND J. SNYDER

RAYMOND J. SNYDER Obituary
SNYDER RAYMOND J.

Age 86, of Robinson Twp., on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Husband of Mary C. (Leibfried) Snyder; father of Diane (John) Jeziorski and Timothy Snyder; grandfather of Amanda Jeziorski; brother of Kenneth, Norman and the late Leo, George, Lawrence, Anna Mae, Georgine and Mary Ethel. Friends are invited to call on Sunday, September 29th from 2-6 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie. A Blessing Service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019
