SNYDER RAYMOND J.
Age 86, of Robinson Twp., on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Husband of Mary C. (Leibfried) Snyder; father of Diane (John) Jeziorski and Timothy Snyder; grandfather of Amanda Jeziorski; brother of Kenneth, Norman and the late Leo, George, Lawrence, Anna Mae, Georgine and Mary Ethel. Friends are invited to call on Sunday, September 29th from 2-6 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie. A Blessing Service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019