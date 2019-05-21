TKACH RAYMOND J.

Passed peacefully at his home due to complications from Parkinson's Disease on May 18, 2019. Born on December 2, 1936, he is the son of the late Catherine and Joseph Tkach; beloved husband to Flo D'Aloiso Tkach for 58 years; loving father to Mark and Cheryl Ann Tkach; dear brother to Joseph Tkach. He was preceded in death by his brother, Anthony Tkach. Ray was a kind and gentle man. He was a beautiful soul who was soft spoken and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Flo's family for their unwavering love and support. Special thanks to the personnel from AHN Hospice for their excellent care and concern for Ray during his illness. Special thanks to Dr. Stephen Osmankski and his entire staff. Family and friends are welcome on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 4–8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, McKees Rocks, PA 15136, (412) 787-1800. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Columbkille Church, 103 Church Road, Imperial, PA 15126. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ray's name to a for Parkinson's Disease. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.pittsburghcremation.com.