RAYMOND K. MAYHUGH

RAYMOND K. MAYHUGH Obituary
MAYHUGH RAYMOND K.

Passed peacefully on March 6, 2019 at the age of 90.  He was a lifelong resident of the North Side.  Husband of the late Viola Mayhugh; father of Linda Shearer, Carl Styen and the late Ray Mayhugh, Jr., Earl Styen and Viola Sidel. Ray is also survived by many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his four brothers and five sisters.  Ray was a veteran of WWII serving in the US Army.  Friends will be received Thursday 2-8 p.m., at SPERLING FUNERAL HOME, 700 Blazier Drive, McCandless Twp., 15090. Where a funeral service will be held Friday at 11:30 a.m. Remembrances may be left at:


www.sperlingfuneral.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019
