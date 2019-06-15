KNAVISH RAYMOND

Age 77, of Whitehall, originally of Carrick, passed away on June 14. He is survived by his cherished wife of 56 years, Patricia (Shay) Knavish; children, Christine Stewart, Raymond J. Knavish, Timothy (Lisa) Knavish, Diane (Nicholas) Campano, and Brian (Stacey) Knavish; and grandchildren, Cory (Briana) Campano, Jordan Campano, Kylie Knavish, Mia Knavish, Megan Campano, Alex Stewart, Evan Stewart, Abbey Stewart, Samantha Knavish and Maria Knavish. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary McCarthy Knavish Passante and Leonard Knavish; stepfather, Elmer Passante; and siblings, Leonard "Bud" Knavish, Mary Joan Koenig, Rita Claire Koenig, and John "Jack" Knavish. Ray was a lifelong master of corny jokes. A few of them were even funny. He proudly worked at Duquesne Light Company for 42 years, starting as a meter reader, working his way up and ultimately becoming a director. After retirement, he worked at Financial Advantage Federal Credit Union, and later, as a community sports columnist with the South Hills Record. A devout Catholic, Ray was the ultimate family man. Never one to just sit back and watch, Ray was an organizer and a leader. Not only did he get involved in the activities of importance to his kids and grand kids, he often took on leadership positions in organizations ranging from Little League teams to the Pittsburgh Alliance for the Mentally Ill to the Baldwin Wrestling Boosters. The same love and support he showed for his wife and children he later showed to his beloved grandchildren, all of whom adored their Pap Pap. Ray also was big on ice cream and "sneaking" kids off for a cone or milkshake. He loved going to breakfast and ordering eggs, complaining about the eggs, then ordering them again the next time. If there was a 50/50 raffle within a mile of Ray at any given time, he'd find it. Ray was fascinated with maps and geography and knew a shortcut to everywhere. A passionate and extremely superstitious Pittsburgh sports fan, Ray loved the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. He especially cherished the memory - and the "magic" - of Bill Mazeroski's 1960 World Series-winning home run. Ray was an avid golfer who, in his own words, wasn't good at golf, but the "Knoulish" golf outings he organized are legendary. He was adored by everyone who met him, and he will be dearly missed. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 15, 2019 at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 301 Curry Hollow Rd., in Pleasant Hills. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 16 at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.