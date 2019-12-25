Home

Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
RAYMOND L. CAPUTO Obituary
CAPUTO RAYMOND L.

Age 91, of McKees Rocks died peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Ray was the last remaining child of Antonio and Pasqualina (Ella) Caputo. He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Nicolina (Lee) Liberatore, Alfonso (Al) Caputo, Amico (Ami) Caputo, Mary DeStefano, Carmela Ciletti, Helen Caputo, Anthony Caputo, Margaretta Sacco, Dolores Priola and Daniel Petruzzi. Ray is survived by many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to pay their respects on Friday, December 27, 2019 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon at the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., McKees Rocks, (Kennedy Township), PA 15136 (412-504-2000). Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Please view the family's online guestbook at www.musmannofh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 25, 2019
