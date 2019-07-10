DILALLO, SR. RAYMOND L.

Age 87, of the North Side, died peacefully on July 6, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor (Fabiszak); father of Theresa (Steve) Emery, Raymond Jr., Nancy (Greg) Fitzgerald, and the late Patrick; "Pap" of Martin, Kristin, Patrick, Connor, Sean, and Aidan; son of the late Pasquale and Antonette (Vignale); brother of the late Gilda Valeriano and Dolores Ewing; brother-in-law of Clara Tambellini; companion of the late Mary Kraus; and many nieces and nephews. Ray was a teacher, a football coach and a baseball coach at Bishop Canevin High School and North Catholic High School, where he was a 1950 graduate. Ray was also a US Army Veteran. Viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10 a.m. at Christ Our Saviour Parish, St. Cyril of Alexandria Church. Burial to follow in Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to at stjude.org.