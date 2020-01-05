Home

Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home - Stowe Township
700 7th St
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-0900
Age 68, of Mars, passed away at home on Saturday, December 29, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Lillian (Dinkfelt) Horvath. He will be mourned by the family he chose – his stepchildren, Kristin Archbold (Jim) and Ed Kunzman; six grandchildren and his former wife and dear friend, Joan Ferraro. He is also survived by and will always be held closely in the hearts of his siblings, Frank Horvath (Diane), Margaret Tagaloe (the late Ronald "Tag" Tagaloe), Ruth Goldschmidt (Robert), and David Horvath (Marcia) as well as by his nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed and remembered by his many friends for his caring nature, sense of humor and love of a lively debate. Ray battled cancer, as he did all things in life, on his own terms. Relying on his faith for strength during his extended illness, we are comforted that he is home. Family plans no viewing or visitation. A celebration of Ray's life will be held at a future date. Arrangments entrusted to ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
