MADDEN RAYMOND L.

Of North Braddock, age 85, on Friday, May 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary Lou (Brannagan) Madden; loving father of Ray L. (Tricia) Madden, Jr. of AZ, Donna Lynn (Craig) Rupinski of North Braddock, and the late James S. "Tim" (surviving spouse, Tina) of IN; cherished grandfather of Ryan Wertelet, Shannon Wertelet, Tristan Madden, Makenna Madden, and Aubrey Rupinski; longtime companion of Dorothy Hrabley. Ray was a self-employed sign painter and artist, mainly working for Cott Bottling, the Heinz Co., and GNC. He was the owner of Mary Lou's Dairy in North Braddock for ten years. Ray was a longtime member and officer of the McKeesport Art Group and the Penn Art Association. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and bingo player. Friends welcome Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, 412-824-8800, where a Blessing Service will be held Tuesday at 8 p.m.