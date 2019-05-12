Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
Resources
More Obituaries for RAYMOND MADDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND L. MADDEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RAYMOND L. MADDEN Obituary
MADDEN RAYMOND L.

Of North Braddock, age 85, on Friday, May 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary Lou (Brannagan) Madden; loving father of Ray L. (Tricia) Madden, Jr. of AZ, Donna Lynn (Craig) Rupinski of North Braddock, and the late James S. "Tim" (surviving spouse, Tina) of IN; cherished grandfather of Ryan Wertelet, Shannon Wertelet, Tristan Madden, Makenna Madden, and Aubrey Rupinski; longtime companion of Dorothy Hrabley. Ray was a self-employed sign painter and artist, mainly working for Cott Bottling, the Heinz Co., and GNC. He was the owner of Mary Lou's Dairy in North Braddock for ten years. Ray was a longtime member and officer of the McKeesport Art Group and the Penn Art Association. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and bingo player. Friends welcome Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, 412-824-8800, where a Blessing Service will be held Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now