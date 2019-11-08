|
|
RICHMAN RAYMOND L.
Former University of Pittsburgh Professor of Public and International Affairs. Raymond died at age 101, on October 23, 2019, at his home in Pittsburgh. Raymond is survived by his wife of 47 years, Wilma T.C. Richman; his children, Janice, Howard (wife, Susan), and Robin Richman, Lucila Silva, and Maria Silva (wife of Newton Silva); 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Hilda Richman; his parents, Reuben Richman and Ida Jakobson Richman; his brother, Lester Richman; his sister, Dorothy Stern; and his son, Newton Silva. During WWII, he became an officer in the US Army Air Corps and exited his active military service in 1945 as Executive Officer of the 600th Bomb Squadron with the rank of Major. Arrangements entrusted to ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC. www.musmannofh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019