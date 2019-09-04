Home

Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
724-283-3333
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
RAYMOND L. STIERER


1926 - 2019
RAYMOND L. STIERER Obituary
STIERER RAYMOND L.

Age 92, of Butler, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at Butler Memorial Hospital. He was born November 12, 1926 in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Andrew and Rebecca Stierer. Raymond received his pharmacy degree from the University of Pittsburgh and served as the director of pharmacy at the Butler VA Hospital. He was a US Navy WWII veteran. Ray loved the Pirates, Penguins, and Steelers and was devoted to his family. Surviving are his daughter, Patricia (Glen) Stierer Coates of State College; two sons, Raymond C. (Kari) Stierer of Sewickley and Drs. Kevin (Tracey) A Stierer of Phoenix, MD; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Helen Small of Pittsburgh and Dolly Broderick of Pittsburgh. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth "Betty" (Jamison) Stierer and his sister, Mary Geyer. Friends will be received at YOUNG FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church on Friday, September 6th at 10 a.m. Entombment and military honors at the Butler County Memorial Park. www.youngfuneralhomes.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
