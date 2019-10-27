Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-772-8800
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ferdinand Church
2535 Rochester Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RAYMOND MAHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND LEO MAHER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RAYMOND LEO MAHER Obituary
MAHER RAYMOND LEO

Age 89, of Freedom, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019. Leo was born in New Castle, PA to the late Thomas and Mary (Heinrich); beloved husband for 66 years of Frances (Morici); loving father of MaryAnn O'Neill (Daniel), Patricia Hartmann (Robert), Kathleen Kowalski (Edward), and the late Maureen; proud grandfather of Conor, Erica, Brendan, Mellissa, Caitlin and Allyce; and six great-grandchildren; brother of the late James, Thomas, Margaret Brantley,and Joseph; also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Family and friends will be received Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2678 Rochester Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Ferdinand Church, 2535 Rochester Rd., on Wednesday, October 30, at 10 a.m.. Leo served in the US Navy, active duty and reserves. He was employed with American Bridge of USS for 31 years and ended his career as the Purchasing Director. Leo served as a member of St. Alphonsus Knights of Columbus. He was an avid golfer and a founding member of the St. Alphonsus Golf League in 1969. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or Allegheny Health Network Hospice.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RAYMOND's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
Download Now