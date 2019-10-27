|
MAHER RAYMOND LEO
Age 89, of Freedom, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019. Leo was born in New Castle, PA to the late Thomas and Mary (Heinrich); beloved husband for 66 years of Frances (Morici); loving father of MaryAnn O'Neill (Daniel), Patricia Hartmann (Robert), Kathleen Kowalski (Edward), and the late Maureen; proud grandfather of Conor, Erica, Brendan, Mellissa, Caitlin and Allyce; and six great-grandchildren; brother of the late James, Thomas, Margaret Brantley,and Joseph; also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Family and friends will be received Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2678 Rochester Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Ferdinand Church, 2535 Rochester Rd., on Wednesday, October 30, at 10 a.m.. Leo served in the US Navy, active duty and reserves. He was employed with American Bridge of USS for 31 years and ended his career as the Purchasing Director. Leo served as a member of St. Alphonsus Knights of Columbus. He was an avid golfer and a founding member of the St. Alphonsus Golf League in 1969. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or Allegheny Health Network Hospice.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019