More Obituaries for RAYMOND RADZANOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND M. RADZANOWSKI

RAYMOND M. RADZANOWSKI Obituary
RADZANOWSKI RAYMOND M.

Age 84, peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020, of Overbrook. Beloved husband of 62 years to Gerry (Ferenacz); loving dad of Renee A. (Rick) Clibbens and Darlene M. (Tom) Ernst; proud pappy of Jamie, Nikki, Leah (Josh), Tommy and Tony; brother of Lorraine (the late Chuck) Kazyak, Robert (Jane) and the late Ronald (survived by Genny Mikulski); brother-in-law of Eileen (the late Dale) Thurner, Patty (the late Donald) Kelly and Pete (the late Irene) Ferenacz. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Wednesday morning at 9:30. Mass of Chrisitian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Basil Church at 10:30 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnflslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020
