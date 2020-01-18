Home

Committal
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
On Sunday, January 12, 2020, Raymond Michael Nemetz, age 60, of Crafton. Beloved son of Ann Marie Swearingen and father of Jillian Whittington; dear brother of John (the late Leesa) Nemetz, Jennifer LaFace and the late Colleen Madeya. Also seven nephews and one niece. There will be no viewing. Friends invited to attend the Committal Service, with military honors, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Please arrive at the cemetery by 1:45 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton. 412-921-0213. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020
