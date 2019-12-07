|
JACOB RAYMOND NORMAN
Of Munhall on Dec.5, 2019., age 89, son of the late John and Mary (Vagas) Jacob; brother of the late John, Cyril, Michael, Jan and Matthew Jacob and Helen Pawlak. Dear friend of the late Wanda Dembski; also survived by nieces, nephews and his beloved Linda and Tyler Stetson. Friends received Sunday, Dec. 8 from 1-5 p.m. Funeral Mass Monday, Dec. 9 at 11:30 a.m. in St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Homestead. Interment St. Anne Cemetery, West Mifflin. Ray was a retired Steelworker, a member of The Knights of Columbus and a veteran of the Army serving in the Korean War. Memorial contributions suggested to the Elks Foundation. www.swgfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019