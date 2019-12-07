Home

Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe Church
Homestead., PA
View Map
More Obituaries for RAYMOND JACOB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND NORMAN JACOB

RAYMOND NORMAN JACOB Obituary
JACOB RAYMOND NORMAN

Of Munhall on Dec.5, 2019., age 89,  son of the late John and Mary (Vagas) Jacob; brother of the late John, Cyril, Michael, Jan and Matthew Jacob and Helen Pawlak.  Dear friend of the late Wanda Dembski; also survived by nieces, nephews and his beloved Linda and Tyler Stetson.  Friends received Sunday, Dec. 8 from 1-5 p.m.  Funeral Mass Monday, Dec. 9 at 11:30 a.m. in St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Homestead. Interment St. Anne Cemetery, West Mifflin.  Ray was a retired Steelworker, a member of The Knights of Columbus and a veteran of the Army serving in the Korean War.  Memorial contributions suggested to the Elks Foundation. www.swgfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019
