Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schellhaas Funeral Home Franklin Park
1600 Stone Mansion Dr.
Franklin Park, PA 15143
(724) 934-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for RAYMOND DRAZGA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND P. DRAZGA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RAYMOND P. DRAZGA Obituary
DRAZGA RAYMOND P.

On September 15, 2019,  age 81, of Mars, PA, formerly of St. Clairsville, OH. Beloved husband of the late Arlene (Butcher) Drazga; loving father of David Drazga and Patrick (Jennifer) Drazga; grandfather of Michael and Julia; also survived by longtime friend and companion, Irene Vensco-Deaton; loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Raymond was the baby of 14 children. Family will welcome friends Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford). Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Thursday at St. Mary (Nativity) Parish, 7 Gilmore St., Uniontown, PA 15401. Please meet at church. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Uniontown. Raymond was an avid sports fan who rarely missed a Pirate, Steeler and Pitt football or basketball game. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 218 West Main St., St. Clairsville, OH 43950. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RAYMOND's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schellhaas Funeral Home Franklin Park
Download Now