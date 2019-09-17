|
DRAZGA RAYMOND P.
On September 15, 2019, age 81, of Mars, PA, formerly of St. Clairsville, OH. Beloved husband of the late Arlene (Butcher) Drazga; loving father of David Drazga and Patrick (Jennifer) Drazga; grandfather of Michael and Julia; also survived by longtime friend and companion, Irene Vensco-Deaton; loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Raymond was the baby of 14 children. Family will welcome friends Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford). Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Thursday at St. Mary (Nativity) Parish, 7 Gilmore St., Uniontown, PA 15401. Please meet at church. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Uniontown. Raymond was an avid sports fan who rarely missed a Pirate, Steeler and Pitt football or basketball game. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 218 West Main St., St. Clairsville, OH 43950. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019