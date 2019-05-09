HICKEY RAYMOND P.

Age 83, of Canonsburg, formerly of Castle Shannon, on Tuesday May 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Shirley Hickey; loving father of Mark (Julie) Hickey, Judy Hickey, Debbie (Ed Aschley) Lewis, Raymond (Nanci) Hickey, and Colleen Hickey; dear brother of Barbara (late Bob) Walsh, Bob (Barbara) Hickey, and Scott (Patti) Hickey; also survived by 11 cherished grandchildren; and three cherished great-grandchildren. Raymond worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for over 40 years and was an avid sports fan, especially his Pittsburgh teams. He enjoyed playing basketball, volleyball and fishing with his buddies but his greatest joy was watching his grandchildren play sports. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724 941-3211. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Patrick Parish, Canonsburg. Entombment Jefferson Memorial Park. Family suggest memorial contributions to a . Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.