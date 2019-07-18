Home

Elachko Funeral Home
3447 Dawson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-682-3257
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Elachko Funeral Home
3447 Dawson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elachko Funeral Home
3447 Dawson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
7:30 PM
Elachko Funeral Home
3447 Dawson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
RAYMOND P. PETRO

RAYMOND P. PETRO Obituary
PETRO RAYMOND P.

Suddenly on July 15, 2019, Ray, age 68, of Greenfield formerly of McKees Rocks, returned to his heavenly home. Beloved husband of Ellen; loving father of Brian (Tara) and Jamie; stepfather of Matthew (Heather) Wright and Brendan (Caitlin) Butler; Pappy of Hannah and Jacob Wright; brother of Cheryl, Tina, Michael and Robert; also survived by loving nieces, nephew and cousins. Ray was a retired Correctional Officer at the Allegheny County Jail and a retired Officer at the Coraopolis Police Department. Family and friends welcomed at the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, 3447 Dawson Street, (Oakland) Friday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Blessing Service Friday 7:30 p.m. at Funeral Home. Interment will take place Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Visit Ray's memorial page at ELACHKO.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 18, 2019
