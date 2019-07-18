|
PETRO RAYMOND P.
Suddenly on July 15, 2019, Ray, age 68, of Greenfield formerly of McKees Rocks, returned to his heavenly home. Beloved husband of Ellen; loving father of Brian (Tara) and Jamie; stepfather of Matthew (Heather) Wright and Brendan (Caitlin) Butler; Pappy of Hannah and Jacob Wright; brother of Cheryl, Tina, Michael and Robert; also survived by loving nieces, nephew and cousins. Ray was a retired Correctional Officer at the Allegheny County Jail and a retired Officer at the Coraopolis Police Department. Family and friends welcomed at the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, 3447 Dawson Street, (Oakland) Friday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Blessing Service Friday 7:30 p.m. at Funeral Home. Interment will take place Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Visit Ray's memorial page at ELACHKO.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 18, 2019