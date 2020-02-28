Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
RAYMOND P. RENGERS Obituary
RENGERS RAYMOND P.

Age 75, of Mt. Lebanon, formerly of Etna, on February 27, 2020.  Beloved husband of Barbara (Brown) Rengers; loving father of Shelly (Joe) Borella and Rebecca (Seth) Morring; cherished grandfather of Julianna and Lauren Borella, Asher, Jakin, Leisel, Blythe and Reagan Morring; brother of Patricia (Jim) Brady and Leo (Julia) Rengers; also many uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.  A retired employee of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and a Veteran of the Vietnam War, serving with the U.S. Army.  Raymond was a volunteer at St. Anthony's Chapel, Troy Hill.  Family and friends received on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333).  A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church.  In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anthony Chapel, 1704 Harpster Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.  View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020
