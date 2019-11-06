|
STASKO RAYMOND P.
Age 86, of McCandless, died on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Grace Manor in Allison Park. Born May 18, 1933, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Carl and Rose (Ton) Stasko. Raymond was a retired estimator for Nello Construction for over 40 years, and he proudly served in the United States Army. Raymond was an avid golfer, a huge Pirates and Steelers fan, collected watches, and served as an usher at his parish, St. Ursula where he religiously attending Saturday evening Mass. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years; Margaret Jean (Wolfram) Stasko (1996), as well as one daughter; the late Michele Stasko (2003). He is survived by two daughters; Betty Ann (Stasko) Miller and husband, Danial, and Bonnie (Stasko) Panyi and husband, Robert. He is survived by five grandchildren; Michael, Stacey, Alexander, Erica, and Samantha, as well as three great-grandchildren; Aiden, Charlie Rae, and Ethan. He is also survived by four brothers; John, Charles (Janet), Joseph (Jennifer), and Kenneth Stasko. Friends will be received on Thursday from 1-8 p.m. at the HP BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 1:00 p.m. at St. Ursula Church, Allison Park. Interment will follow with Allegheny County Memorial Park.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019