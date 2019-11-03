|
MILLS RAYMOND PAUL
Raymond Paul Mills, 94, of Latrobe, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. He was born on February 7, 1925 to Katherine and James Mills. Raymond was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was predeceased by his wife, Margaret Mary Mills. He is survived by his six children: Gregory Mills; his wife, Ann; and grandchildren, Julia and Laura; Monica Krinock; her husband, Randy; and grandchildren, Matthew and Kaitlyne, Melissa Frichtel; her husband, Mark; and grandchildren, Drew, Jessica, and Kiah; Ronald Mills, his wife, Mary; and grandchildren, Stephen and Megan; Daniel Mills, his wife, Nancy; and grandchildren, McKenzie and Christian; Marlene Micko; her husband, Marty; and grandchildren, Austin and Sydney. A military service for the family was held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: The American Legion Foundation, 158 American Legion Road, Latrobe, PA 15650
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019