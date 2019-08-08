Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church
Fourth and Camp Ave
Braddock, PA
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church
RAYMOND S. BELL

BELL RAYMOND S.

On Friday, August 2, 2019, age 42, of Pitcairn, PA, formerly of Braddock, PA. Fianceé, Lucille Czenis; father of Jeron C. Porter, Mya and Raina Bell; brother of Marva Kelly (Minister Tim), Kim Bell Wilson (Glenn), Toni Lee, William, Dennis, Joel (Nancy), Anthony (Stacey) and Deon Bell (Latressa); also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on August 9, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church, Fourth and Camp Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 where the funeral service will be held after the visitation Friday, 12 p.m. Interment Homewood Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
