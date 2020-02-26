|
BONKOSKI RAYMOND S.
Formerly of Carnegie, PA, on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Phyllis (Bongartz) Bonkoski for over 55 years. Father of Mary (Scott) Leah, Amy S. Bonkoski (Edward Kundla) and Gerald R. Bonkoski; loving grandfather of Alek and Elijah Kundla, Michael and Justin Bonkoski, and Reaghan Leah; brother of the late Audrey Koehler and Robert Bonkoski. Ray retired after more than 30 years with LTV Steel, and also worked at Divine Providence Hospital and Nabisco Corporation. He was a graduate of St. Luke High School Class of 1952 and also a veteran of the United States Army. Friends received Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on Friday at 9:30 a.m. Burial with Full Military Honors in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020