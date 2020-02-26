Home

Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-1107
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
RAYMOND S. BONKOSKI

RAYMOND S. BONKOSKI Obituary
BONKOSKI RAYMOND S.

Formerly of Carnegie, PA, on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Phyllis (Bongartz) Bonkoski for over 55 years. Father of Mary (Scott) Leah, Amy S. Bonkoski (Edward Kundla) and Gerald R. Bonkoski; loving grandfather of Alek and Elijah Kundla, Michael and Justin Bonkoski, and Reaghan Leah; brother of the late Audrey Koehler and Robert Bonkoski. Ray retired after more than 30 years with LTV Steel, and also worked at Divine Providence Hospital and Nabisco Corporation. He was a graduate of St. Luke High School Class of 1952 and also a veteran of the United States Army. Friends received Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on Friday at 9:30 a.m. Burial with Full Military Honors in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020
