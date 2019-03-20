Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RAYMOND FOX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND S. FOX

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RAYMOND S. FOX Obituary
FOX RAYMOND S.

Age 71, of Beechview, passed peacefully on March 17, 2019. Loving husband of Susan M. (Menzer); beloved son of the late Raymond and Marta (Popovich); cherished father of Nikia Stevens (Sean), Lydia Ross (Erich), Timothy and Gaelin Fox, Joseph, Michael and Matthew Evangelista; dear brother of Marta Orlowski and Cindy Fox; adoring grandfather of eight; treasured friend of many. No visitation. Memorial service Sat., March 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Log Church, 1540 Roseberry St., Pgh., PA 15216. Arrangements  by  BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.