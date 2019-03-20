|
FOX RAYMOND S.
Age 71, of Beechview, passed peacefully on March 17, 2019. Loving husband of Susan M. (Menzer); beloved son of the late Raymond and Marta (Popovich); cherished father of Nikia Stevens (Sean), Lydia Ross (Erich), Timothy and Gaelin Fox, Joseph, Michael and Matthew Evangelista; dear brother of Marta Orlowski and Cindy Fox; adoring grandfather of eight; treasured friend of many. No visitation. Memorial service Sat., March 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Log Church, 1540 Roseberry St., Pgh., PA 15216. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019