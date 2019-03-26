|
|
SENKO RAYMOND "RAY"
Of Ohio Twp., formerly of North Side. Husband of Patricia (Jones); father of Natalie (Jay) Senko Davis, Amanda Senko, Lauren Senko and the late Renee (David) Senko Phillips; grandfather of Alexa, Peyton, Steven, Austin, Taylor, and Jenna; grandson of Bub and Did; and grandpuppy, Stewie; also survived by Raymond and Rebecca and their children. Friends received 2-8 p.m., Wednesday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. A Funeral Mass will be held in Risen Lord Church, on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019