BONIFACE DR. RAYMOND SESTI

Age 95, of Poland, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was born on August 6, 1924, in the Bloomfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh, PA. Dr. Boniface was a graduate of Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh and Duquesne University in 1948. After returning from the war he received his medical degree from the University of Bologna in Italy. He opened his general medical practice in 1954, and then specialized in psychiatry in 1968 after a residency at Western Psychiatric Institute at the University of Pittsburgh. His life will forever be cherished by his loving wife of 65 years, Jacqueline Marie Clair; his children, Raymond (Nancy Gantt) Boniface, Phyllis (Robert Steele) Boniface, Thomas (Elisabeth Young) Boniface, Juliet (Jonathan) Krassenstein, of Pittsburgh, Carla (Doug) Devlin, of Pittsburgh, James (Christine) Boniface, Diane (John) Hopper, and Robert (Amy) Boniface; 28 grandchildren; and surviving sisters, Lillian Paciotta and Dolores Boniface, both of Pittsburgh. He was preceded in death by his parents, Filomina and Sesti Bonifacio; his brother, Ettore; and his sisters, Matilda, Gilda and Geneva. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at HIGGINS-REARDON FUNERAL HOME, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Rd., Poland, Ohio 44514. A Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, followed by interment at Poland Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Youngstown, Ohio 44512 or Raymond and Jacqueline Boniface/Young Scholarship Endowment, c/o Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) Foundation, 4209 St. Rt. 44, Rootstown, Ohio 44272, https://www.neomed.edu/give/bluefund Condolences may be shared at www.higgins-reardon.com.