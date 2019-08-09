|
SPOTTI SR. RAYMOND
Age 90, of Midway, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019, in his home with his family by his side. He was born November 7, 1928, in National Hill, South Fayette Twp., a son of the late Rinaldo and Josephine Sugar Spotti. Mr. Spotti was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 66. Mr. Spotti enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family. He loved going to the casino and participating in the Pennsylvania Lottery. Surviving are his children: Raymond Spotti, Jr. of Midway, Kathleen (Jeffrey) Spencer of Midway, Robert (Nancy) Spotti of Oakdale and his grandchildren, Jenelle MacFarland, Denise Boland, Angela Tommarello, Donald Spotti, Jr. and Marion Jackson, Dave and Drew Galloway; great-grandchildren Avangelina and Anthony Tommarello, Mike and Matt Kehn and Bella Wise. He is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Mary Lou Spotti of Canonsburg; sister, Regina Spotti; brothers, Roland and Rinaldo Spotti. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Selinsky Spotti (2004) his beloved wife and the love of his life which whom he is now reunited; son, Donald E. Spotti, Sr.; sisters and brothers, Diane Sadowski, Blanche Tkach, Ernest Spotti and John Spotti. Friends will be received Sunday 12-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald (724-926-2800) where funeral service will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook at: thomas-littlefuneralservice.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019