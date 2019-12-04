Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for RAYMOND LORSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND STANLEY LORSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RAYMOND STANLEY LORSON Obituary
LORSON RAYMOND STANLEY

Age 80, of Upper St. Clair, on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Beloved husband of 57 years to Bertha E. (Henrichs) Lorson; loving father of Raymond Kevin (Debbie) Lorson, Christine Kelly (Daniel) Lorson-Clash, and Brian John (Patricia) Lorson; brother of the late Dorothy, Joseph, Howard and Natalie; and numerous nieces and nephews. Raymond was a native Pittsburgher who was a dedicated father and provider for his family. He loved all things football, watching Pitt and Steeler games. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy after which he dedicated his career to being an engineer. He loved to travel with his best friend and love of his life, his beloved wife, Bertha. Friends welcome THURSDAY 2-4, 6-9 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. FRIDAY in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RAYMOND's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now