|
|
LORSON RAYMOND STANLEY
Age 80, of Upper St. Clair, on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Beloved husband of 57 years to Bertha E. (Henrichs) Lorson; loving father of Raymond Kevin (Debbie) Lorson, Christine Kelly (Daniel) Lorson-Clash, and Brian John (Patricia) Lorson; brother of the late Dorothy, Joseph, Howard and Natalie; and numerous nieces and nephews. Raymond was a native Pittsburgher who was a dedicated father and provider for his family. He loved all things football, watching Pitt and Steeler games. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy after which he dedicated his career to being an engineer. He loved to travel with his best friend and love of his life, his beloved wife, Bertha. Friends welcome THURSDAY 2-4, 6-9 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. FRIDAY in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019