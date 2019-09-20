|
|
STRAUB RAYMOND "RAY"
Age 80, of Friendship Village, formerly of Peters Township and Bethel Park, peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 after a long struggle with dementia.Beloved husband of 54 years of Mary Hope Kirk Straub. Preceded in death by his parents, Eugene J. and Regina White Straub; and his brother, Eugene Patrick "Pat" Straub. In addition to his wife, Ray is survived by three children: Dr. John D. Straub of Hyattsville, MD, Kathleen (Jeffrey) McAuslin of Northhampton, MA, and Mark A. Straub of Bethel Park and five grandchildren: Joel A. McAuslin, Drew A. McAuslin and Noah Q. McAuslin, Olivia M. Straub and Emma G. Straub; also survived by sister-in-law, Gladys Straub and nieces and nephews. A graduate of St. Vincent College, Ray has a lengthy career in labor relations with PPG Industries in Ford City, PA, Crestline, OH and at General Office in Pittsburgh, retiring in 1999. After holding a variety of labor relations positions at these locations, for the 10 years prior to retirement he was responsible for negotiating labor contracts which took him all over the United States and Canada. A strong-minded and hard worker, Ray had the reputation of being tough but fair, which he considered high praise. A person who did not suffer fools gladly, Ray was nevertheless appreciated for his sense of fun and humor, particularly his quick wit. He enjoyed sports as both a spectator and a participant, biking regularly and playing in a father-son softball league until age 75. With his family and friends, Ray made many trips in the United States and Europe and always took an interest in the history and culture of every place he visited. Ray will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him. Friends may call on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Benedict the Abbot Church, 120 Abington Dr., McMurray, PA 15317. Contributions may be made to the , St. Benedict the Abbot Church or the . Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019