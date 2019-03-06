Home

FADELEY RAYMOND THOMAS

Age 54, of Coraopolis formerly of Robinson, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at his home. He was born in Kennedy Township on April 27, 1964 to John Fadeley and the late Donna Rae Fadeley. Beloved son of John Fadeley; loving companion of Candice Janeda; cherished brother of Darla Fadeley, Darrell Fadeley (Natalie) and John Fadeley (Karen); devoted uncle of Clayton, Jeremiah and Rachel. Raymond was a member of St. Malachy Church. A handyman of sorts, he was an expert in dry walling and painting as well as an experienced welder and heavy equipment operator. Raymond was well-liked and fun to be around, an all-around nice guy. Visitation Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., with service at 3:30 p.m., at COPELAND'S CORAOPOLIS, 867 Fifth Ave., Burial will be private.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
