RAYMOND THOMAS MARTINO (1949 - 2020)
Service Information
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA
16046
(724)-625-2900
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Kilian Church
7076 Franklin Rd.
Cranberry Twp., PA
View Map
Obituary
MARTINO RAYMOND THOMAS

Raymond Thomas Martino, age 70, of Mars, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2020. Ray was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and had worked as a supervisor in many industries, but most recently in the automotive business. Ray was a good friend to all. He was a huge fan of his hometown Pittsburgh and especially loved the Steelers. From playing "boppy" with his grandson, to buying flowers for his wife, Ray loved his family more than anything. Surviving are his beloved wife, of nearly 45 years, Linda Somerville Martino; his two sons, Philip (Caitlin) Martino of Rochester, NY and Paul Martino of New York City; one grandson, Salvatore "Sammy" Martino; two sisters, Mary (Louis) Cicale and Faye (George) Matisko; also several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the MCDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC. 238 Crowe Ave. Mars, PA on Tuesday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Rd. Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. Memorials may be made to . Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020
