MARSICO RAYMOND V.
Age 89, of Valencia, formerly Shaler, on October 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lucille Martin Marsico; brother of Frances (Joseph) Mango and the late Victor Marsico, Stella Covelli, Elena Pantano, and Rosemarie DeFazio; brother-in-law of Richard (Karen) Martin and Barbara (James) Gosnell; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Richard Church. Raymond was retired from Allied Security. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 1100 Liberty Ave., Pgh., PA 15222, alz.org. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Bakerstown. SchellhaasFH.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019