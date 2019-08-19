|
SAUER, JR. RAYMOND W.
Age 89, was born in Louisville, Kentucky to the late R.W. Sauer and Grace Deppe Sauer, and brother to Betty Jo Mansur (deceased). At age 10, Ray moved with his family to Vicksburg, Mississippi where he lived until he left for college. Ray was active in many sports and clubs in high school, and was the president of his class. He went to college at MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he met his wife Helen, who was attending Boston University. In 1953, Ray graduated from MIT and entered the United States Air Force, where he served as a jet pilot instructor. In 1956, he married Helen and enrolled at the University of Alabama, where he earned a Master's Degree in Business Administration. After graduating, Ray accepted a position with Alcoa, and during his 31 years with the company, he served in many capacities, including sales, marketing, and management of Alcoa's worldwide product safety program. For two years he served as the Chairman of the Machinery and Product Liability Council of MAPI, a national organization. Ray was active in Westminster Church in Upper St. Clair, serving as a deacon and an elder, and made many friends while participating in various church committees and groups. Always interested in sports, Ray served as an assistant coach, referee, and umpire for his sons' Little League teams as well as assisting Boy Scout Troops and Indian Guides. After retiring in 1999, Helen and he traveled extensively throughout the US and Europe, and spent several months each winter in Florida. Throughout his life, Ray was an accomplished and avid golfer, a sport he learned as a child by caddying for his father. Ray taught his four sons to play, and was a role model for how true gentlemen behave on and off the course. Ray leaves behind his wife, Helen, of 63 years; four sons, Edward (Suzanne), Jeffrey, Jonathan (Saskia), Timothy (Tracy); three grandchildren, Nichole Howell, Lauren and Jacob Sauer; many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many friends who cherished his integrity, good nature, and sense of humor. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, August 20th, at 2:00 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2040 Washington Road, Upper St. Clair, PA 15241. His ashes will be interred during a private family ceremony at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Westminster Presbyterian Church.